- - Robert L. Sprague, (Howy), 75 passed away on May 22, 2019. He was a man of remarkable wit, wisdom and words. He is survived by his wife, Mimi Corby Sprague; his children Jane Sprague (Sean Cuddihy), Rob (Alison Scileppi) and Peter; his grandchildren Jacob Cuddihy, Olivia and Jasper Sprague. Robert loved his family, his farm and his fields. He especially loved his horses, but they won't be far, as they will be roaming in the fields of his soul. A memorial service will be private and burial will be in Delaware County. Arrangements made by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 Clinton St. Binghamton, New York.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 26 to June 2, 2019
