Evendale, OH - Robert L. Williams, 73, of Evendale, OH, Beloved husband of 48 years to Constance (Marhefka), Devoted father of Amanda Frankel and son-in-law Matthew; Loving grandfather of Ava and Brody, passed away April 6, 2019. He is survived by brother William and wife Fran (Lancaster, MA), sister Janice Fernald and husband Chuck (Binghamton, NY), many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by father William Williams; mother Catherine (Morgan), step-mother Carrie (Edwards); son Bill. Bob was an Army veteran that served in Vietnam. Formerly from Johnson City, NY, he was a member of American Legion 1305, Binghamton, NY; a Post co-founded by his father-in-law, Joseph. He attended New Mexico Highlands University and received a Bachelor's in Business degree from Binghamton University. He joined the Raymond Corporation and soon after was owner and CEO of Storage Concepts with dealerships in Columbus, Louisville, and Cincinnati. He was known as a man of integrity to his peers. Bob had a love of golf and was a member of Clovernook Country Club. For 29 years he formed many friendships there and was known for his wit, kindness and "roasting" abilities. Bob was one of the best "chippers" ever! He was the most honest and generous man, mentor to many and respected by more. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Robert's memory to Evans Scholars, c/o Clovernook Country Club, 2035 West Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45239 or , 4310 Cooper Road, Blue Ash, OH 45242.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 11, 2019