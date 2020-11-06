Robert Leo Kurosky, Jr.
Robert Leo Kurosky, Jr 40, of San Diego, CA, formerly of Montrose, PA passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in San Diego.
Born October 06, 1980 in Binghamton, NY, he was the son of Sandra [Arnold] Kurosky and the late Robert L. Kurosky Sr.
Robert was a 1998 graduate of Montrose Area High School where he was a member of the Golf Team. In addition to golf, he loved to read and cook. Early in his career he worked as a corporate trainer and shift manager at Ruby Tuesday's in Johnson City, NY. When he moved to San Diego he worked in sales for Cali Bamboo.
Survivors include his mother, Sandra L. Kurosky of San Diego, CA, and his older brother, Jeffrey Kurosky of San Diego, CA, several aunts, uncles and cousins. His younger brother Richard predeceased him.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date. Burial will be in the Holy Name of Mary Cemetery, Montrose, PA.
Memorial contributions may be made to the True Friends Animal Welfare Center, 16332 SR 706, Montrose, PA 18801 or a charity of your choice
.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Bartron-Myer Funeral Home, Inc., Montrose, PA.