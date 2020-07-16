1/1
Robert Leo "Bob" Wagner
Whitney Point, NY - Robert (Bob) was born in Brooklyn, NY, to Robert A. Wagner and Helen L. (Fink) Wagner. He was the eldest of two children. His sister, Ellen (Wagner) Reed, preceded him in death. He spent most of his life growing up in East Meadow, NY. He was married to his first wife, Judith A. (Collins) Wagner in 1960. They had three children, Robert R. (Susan Stearns), Keith E. (Spirit Wagner), and Wendy L. (Alan Setchell). After the death of Judith, he shared a very close relationship with a schoolmate, Joan Brion. Following her death, he reconnected with another school friend, Linda Montero, and they married in 2004. They shared almost 16 years of marriage together. In addition to his parents, sister, and first wife, he is preceded in death by his step-son, Robert Raitano. He is survived by his children and their spouses; step-son Arthur Raitano, Lisa Lance; grandchildren Kathryn (Aaron), Bryent (Jenny), Elise, Robert, Justin, Kevin, Samantha (Kyle), Jason (Catherine), Alexandria, Timothy (Paige), David, Zackary, and Elizabeth; great grandchildren Charlotte, Cheyanne, Jay, Luca, and Luna; and many others who are unofficially adopted children and grandchildren. A ferociously dedicated educator, he spent nearly his entire teaching career in the Whitney Point Central School District. His dedication and demand for excellence contributed to several of his students becoming accomplished professional musicians, advocates for music, and music educators. He retired after 37 years of teaching. Following his retirement, he continued teaching privately and playing professionally, traveling extensively with the Sammy Kay Orchestra. He played with the Guy Lombardo Big Band, Music Unlimited, and several other local groups as well. His most recent ensemble, from which he just retired, was the Mason Warrington Orchestra. Bob will be remembered for his ability to open his heart and home to those who needed such. Many found refuge because of this. All who knew him knew that he was one who stood his ground when he thought he was right - and he always thought he was right. He will also be forever loved for his dedication to his children and grandchildren, particularly as they ventured out into the world. The family will receive friends at Sunset Memorial Services LLC 2659 Main St. Saturday July 18, 2020 from 4-7 PM. In Lieu of Flowers please consider a contribution to the Robert L. Wagner Memorial Scholarship Fund, being established through the Whitney Point Central School District, for a graduating student pursuing a career in the performing or visual arts. Online condolences can be made at WWW.SUNSETMEMORIALSERVICES.COM.






