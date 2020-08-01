1/1
Robert M. Greene Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert M Greene Jr.

Whitney Point, NY - Robert Milton Greene, Jr of Whitney Point, NY. 100 years, three months, and one day on this earth. Lovingly revered by his family, admired by others; he lived life to the fullest. Always willing to help, and ready with something witty to say, veiled behind that twinkling eye, he made a lasting impact on those who had the pleasure to know him. He had an endless thirst for knowledge, and never stopped endeavoring to better himself or learn something new. He cared deeply for his family and those around him. At 100, Robert passed away in much the same way he lived; on his terms, when he decided it was time. Growing up on a farm in Brookville, PA, he served in the US Army Air Force during World War II, completing 31 missions in the Pacific, as navigator in a B-29 Superfortress. After the War, he attended Cornell University before settling down in Whitney Point, where he worked at Patch Bros Coal before founding Robert Greene Lumber (now Greene's Ace Home Center); working there for 67 years. He contributed to the community as a longtime member of Rotary, hosting numerous exchange students and going on missions for the organization. A shining example of how to work hard, to lead with integrity and kindness, and to treat others with respect, he epitomized the Greatest Generation. He will be so sincerely missed.

Robert was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Alice Greene, whom he loved dearly, his brothers Bill and Burt, and his sisters Bonnie and Ruth. He is survived by his two sons, James and Douglas (Michele) Greene, his daughter, six grandchildren - Adrian (Lori) Cleymans, Matthew Greene, Jason (Sally) Greene, Jarrett (Kelsey Ticknor) Greene, Adam Greene, and Benjamin Greene, and great grandchildren Autumn, Hayden, Allison, and Ryan.

A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to a charity of one's choice, or Mercy House (www.mercyhousesoutherntier.com). Online condolences can be made at WWW.SUNSETMEMORIALSERVICES.COM.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Memorial Services
2659 Main Street
Whitney Point, NY 13862
(607) 692-3900
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved