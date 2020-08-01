Robert M Greene Jr.
Whitney Point, NY - Robert Milton Greene, Jr of Whitney Point, NY. 100 years, three months, and one day on this earth. Lovingly revered by his family, admired by others; he lived life to the fullest. Always willing to help, and ready with something witty to say, veiled behind that twinkling eye, he made a lasting impact on those who had the pleasure to know him. He had an endless thirst for knowledge, and never stopped endeavoring to better himself or learn something new. He cared deeply for his family and those around him. At 100, Robert passed away in much the same way he lived; on his terms, when he decided it was time. Growing up on a farm in Brookville, PA, he served in the US Army Air Force during World War II, completing 31 missions in the Pacific, as navigator in a B-29 Superfortress. After the War, he attended Cornell University before settling down in Whitney Point, where he worked at Patch Bros Coal before founding Robert Greene Lumber (now Greene's Ace Home Center); working there for 67 years. He contributed to the community as a longtime member of Rotary, hosting numerous exchange students and going on missions for the organization. A shining example of how to work hard, to lead with integrity and kindness, and to treat others with respect, he epitomized the Greatest Generation. He will be so sincerely missed.
Robert was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Alice Greene, whom he loved dearly, his brothers Bill and Burt, and his sisters Bonnie and Ruth. He is survived by his two sons, James and Douglas (Michele) Greene, his daughter, six grandchildren - Adrian (Lori) Cleymans, Matthew Greene, Jason (Sally) Greene, Jarrett (Kelsey Ticknor) Greene, Adam Greene, and Benjamin Greene, and great grandchildren Autumn, Hayden, Allison, and Ryan.
A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to a charity of one's choice
, or Mercy House (www.mercyhousesoutherntier.com
). Online condolences can be made at WWW.SUNSETMEMORIALSERVICES.COM
.