Robert M. MayhoodMaine - Robert M. Mayhood, 95, of Maine NY, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on September 24, 2020. He is predeceased by his loving wife, Harriett; daughter, Mary Jo; and son, Curt. Bob is survived by his son, Greg (Laurie) Mayhood; grandchildren, Kellie, Heidi, Paul, Katie, Meghan, Ben, and Eric; and 8 great grandchildren. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Jonathan Briggs; Lourdes at Home Nurse, Gabriella; and Aide, Julie, for getting Bob to his 95th birthday. A graveside service will be at a later date.