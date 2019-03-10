|
Robert M. Sedor
Binghamton - Robert M. Sedor (age 85) met with his redeemer on 3/3/2019 surrounded by his family in the Suncoast Hospice in Pinellas Park, FL. He is survived by his wife of 61 years Sally, son and daughter-in-law, Robert M., Jr. and Marjorie, and grandpups, Barney and CJ. Also surviving are his brother, Richard Sedor, sister and brother-in-law, Suzanne and Daniel Parsons, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Michael and Anne (Bolton) Sedor, brothers Donald Sedor and Michael Sedor, and sisters Beverly Hull and Shirley Williams. Bob was a Veteran of the US Army and a longtime employee of New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG). In lieu of flowers please make a donation to The Mercy House, 212 N. McKinley Ave., Endicott, NY 13760 in Bob's memory. A celebration of Bob's life will be announced at a later date.
