Robert (Bob) McIntyre
Endicott - Robert (Bob) McIntyre, 79, of Endicott, went to be with the Lord on June 15, 2020 at Lourdes Hospital. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Frank and Bessie McIntyre (who raised him); parents Ronald and Dorothy McIntyre and stepmother Juanita McIntyre; siblings, Ronald McIntyre and Alice Holtslander; step-siblings, Linda Green and Gary McIntyre. Bob is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jackie; 6 children, Annie (Robert) Caram, Frank (Tracy) McIntyre, Walter McIntyre (Debra Lockwood), Barb'ry Darling, Lester (Paula) McIntyre and Peggy McIntyre (Pat Hull); 12 grandchildren, Holly (Dan), Nicole (Steve), David, Daniel, Emily, Danielle, Kelly (Matt), Samantha, Madeline, Ivan, and Blake (Ryan) and Taylor (who he helped raise); 2 great grandchildren Kennedy and Elena. Survivors also include step-siblings, Patty Meig, Bonnie Romano, Russell McIntyre and Candace Nash; and many beloved in-laws, nieces and nephews. Bob's life-long love of learning took him in many directions; from auto mechanics and photography, to cooking and nutrition. He loved using his knowledge and talents to help anyone he could. Bob was a US Army Veteran and a true hero to his entire family. He taught by example the meaning of unconditional love and kindness; helping others, never wanting anything in return. Friends of the family may call 9:00 to 11:00 AM, Monday, June 29, 2020 at the Berean Bible Church, 109 County Rd 2, Greene, NY 13778. Services are under the direction of Root Funeral Home, 23 N. Chenango Street, Greene, NY 13778 and condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.