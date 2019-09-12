|
Robert O. Fiedler
Johnson City - 90, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the JGJ Nursing Facility at the Hilltop Campus. He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years Doris; sons Robert (Nancy) Fiedler; Timothy (Kim) Fiedler; Daniel (Effe) Fiedler; grandchildren Justin (Jennifer) Fiedler; Nathaniel (Kaylee) Fiedler; Danielle (Ryan) Tronovitch; Trevor, Julia, Nicoletta and Gabriella Fiedler; great grandchildren Owen and London Fiedler; Avalyn and Tyler Tronovitch; and another Fiedler girl on the way; several nieces and nephews. Bob was born in Marquette, MI in 1929, lived in Germany from 1934 - 1947, but has resided in the Triple Cities since 1948. After a difficult childhood in war-torn Germany, Bob appreciated his US citizenship and the freedoms afforded to him in the US with utmost patriotism. He went on to serve in the US Army and was a proud veteran of the Korean War having served with the 2nd Engineer (Combat) Battalion of the 2nd Infantry Division. Bob was a member of the 2nd Infantry Division Korean War Veterans Alliance, former President of the 2nd Engineer Combat Battalion Association, and a founding member of the Korean War Veterans of the Southern Tier. After serving his country, Bob worked for IBM for 34 years as a mechanical engineer. After retiring Bob found a passion for both genealogy and supporting our active duty troops overseas. He was a great role model to his family as a husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather ("Opa"). He was a true gentleman and will be missed by all who knew him. The family would like to thank the staff at Hilltop for their care and compassion during Bob's stay. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 1pm, at the Barber Memorial Home, Inc., 428 Main St, Johnson City. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 11:00am until the time of the service at the Barber Memorial Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bob's memory to the 204th Family Readiness Group, c/o Kristen Fuller, Treasurer, 3572 Grandview Street, Binghamton, NY 13903.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019