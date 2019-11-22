|
Robert O. Martin, Jr.
Binghamton - Robert O. Martin, Jr., 55, passed away peacefully on November 21, 2019 at his home in Binghamton, NY surrounded by family and friends after a long and courageous battle with prostate cancer.
He is survived by his loving daughter Hallie T. Martin, sister Tamara Martin, brother Michael Martin (Karen VanAernam), nephews Charles Newman III (Kelsey), Nathan Newman (Marci), Michael Rounds, aunts, uncles, several cousins and was "Buncle Bob "to his several great nieces and nephews.
Bob was born April 25, 1964 in Binghamton, NY where he became a life long resident. He graduated from SVHS in 1982 and was the proud owner of CJ Martins Son Well Drilling, his family business that he worked for since he was 16 years old at which time he developed his incredible sense of work ethic. He had a passion for snowmobiles and motorcycles and has spent many weekends making great memories with a lot of people. His approach to life was "why wouldn't cha" which led to the immeasurable number of friends Bob has made over the years and is a true testament to his zest for life and willingness to help anyone who needed it and will be deeply missed by everyone whose lives he has touched.
Bob is preceded in death by his father Robert Sr. and mother Elizabeth.
We would like to thank close friends Jim Gates, Phil Jewell and Jamie Hobbs for their help. Special thanks to Rayha Lowe whose personal sacrifice and willingness to help care for him made it possible for Bob to fulfill his wish of remaining in his home.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8pm at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson, NY 13901.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019