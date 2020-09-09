1/
Robert Otis Short
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Otis Short

Owego, New York - Robert "Bob" Otis Short, 84, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital with his family by his side. He was born July 22, 1936 to the late Otis Woodburn and Eva M. (Lupold) Short. Besides his parents, Bob was predeceased by his brother, Nolan Short; brother-in-law, Verne Havens; and niece, Nicole Short. He is survived by his companion, Connie (Umstead) Short; sisters, Lucy Havens and Shirley Short; children, Robert, Eva and Timothy; nieces, Michelle, Christine and Stacy; nephew, Christopher; as well as many cousins. Bob proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corp during the Korean War. There will be no visitation. Graveside services and burial will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Riverside Cemetery, Apalachin, NY. Please note: All state required social distancing guidelines are to be followed. Condolences may be made to Bob's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
607-687-1775
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved