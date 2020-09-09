Robert Otis Short
Owego, New York - Robert "Bob" Otis Short, 84, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital with his family by his side. He was born July 22, 1936 to the late Otis Woodburn and Eva M. (Lupold) Short. Besides his parents, Bob was predeceased by his brother, Nolan Short; brother-in-law, Verne Havens; and niece, Nicole Short. He is survived by his companion, Connie (Umstead) Short; sisters, Lucy Havens and Shirley Short; children, Robert, Eva and Timothy; nieces, Michelle, Christine and Stacy; nephew, Christopher; as well as many cousins. Bob proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corp during the Korean War. There will be no visitation. Graveside services and burial will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Riverside Cemetery, Apalachin, NY. Please note: All state required social distancing guidelines are to be followed. Condolences may be made to Bob's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com
