Robert "Bob" P. Blend III
Owego, New York - Robert "Bob" P. Blend, III, 63, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at his home in York, PA. Robert was born in Callicoon, NY to the late Robert, Sr. and Bessie Blend. Bob is survived by his wife of 42 years, Starr Blend; his son and daughter-in-law, Robert IV and Kathy Blend; daughter, Tara Blend and her husband, Danial Erat; four grandchildren, Audra Bickel, Elizabeth Blend, Tyler Blend, Kyra Blend; and two sisters, Linda Blend and Kellie Carr. Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at Tioga Cemetery, Owego, NY. Condolences may be made to Bob's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com
