Robert P. Gerchman



Binghamton - Gerchman, Robert P. 61, Binghamton, NY passed away as a result of a tragic accident at his home. He is now safe in the arms of Jesus. He joined his parents Martin R. and Teresa Gerchman and his brother Michael in heaven on September 6, 2020. Robert was known for his love of family and friends; especially his children Morgan and Martin. He had an infectious smile, easy laughter and loved home cooked meals especially on the holidays. Robert could be found many days on the golf course with his brothers. Robert was a well known hairdresser in Binghamton and was famous for the "best hair color" in town. He will be missed by his family and friends. Robert is survived by his children Morgan Gerchman, Ca. and Martin (Mackenzie) Gerchman, US Army; the mother of his children, Patrica Gerchman. His sisters and brothers; Cynthia (Kirk) Winner, Lynn (Allan) Klumpp, Martin (Jacqueline) Gerchman, Gail (Mark) Holleran, Sue Ellen (Malcolm) Capel, and William (Ellen) Gerchman. Sister-in-law, Theresa Gerchman, and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be held at the convenience of his family. Donations may be made to the Binghamton Humane Society in Robert's memory.









