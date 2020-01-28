Services
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
607-797-5514
Robert Paul Leonard

Robert Paul Leonard

Robert Paul Leonard 9/27/38-1/27/2020

Survived by his wife, Debbie, children Brian Leonard, Patricia/Michael Ploutz, Lisa/Robert Kozlowski;6 grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.Also surviving, brother David/Kathy Leonard, sister Donna Dimick, and cousins.

A Funeral Service will be held 10:00 AM Friday January 31st at the J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc. 150 main Street, Johnson City, New York. Burial will Be in Glen Castle Cemetery at a later date. Friends may call at the Rice Funeral Home, Thursday from 3-5 PM.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020
