Robert Piech Sr.
Lisle, NY - Robert (Bob) Piech Sr., 76, of Lisle, NY passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 with his loving family by his side. He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Helen Piech, brothers Joseph and Charles Piech. He is survived by his loving wife, Sharron of 59 years, his children; Robin Raehsler (Kevin), Lori Klock (Steve), Robert Piech Jr.(Lori), his loving grandchildren; Shalene Tabor, Josh Carlson, Shane Saddlemire, Matt Saddlemire, Rance Piech, Tasha Piech, Travis Piech, Scott Piech and Taylor Klock, and 7 great grandchildren. Bob worked many years for the Town of Lisle Highway Department where he eventually became the Superintendent. He was adored by his family. He was the family's carpenter, plumber, electrician, mechanic, etc., you name it, there wasn't anything he couldn't do. He was the best husband, father and grandfather and would do anything to help out his family and friends. He never complained and was always there whenever someone needed help with something. Bob truly was an amazing man and he will be dearly missed by his family. We would like to thank his two grandsons, Shane Saddlemire and Rance Piech for the excellent loving care they gave their grandfather in his final days. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his memory to the Center Lisle Congregational Church, 9670 Rt. 79, Lisle, NY 13797. At his request, there will be no services. Online condolences can be made at WWW.SUNSETMEMORIALSERVICES.COM
. Arrangements are in the care of James Shara.