Services
Courtney Funeral Home - Walton
25 Townsend Street
Walton, NY 13856
(607) 865-4383
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Courtney Funeral Home - Walton
25 Townsend Street
Walton, NY 13856
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Primus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert "Bob" Primus


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert "Bob" Primus Obituary
Robert "Bob" Primus

Endicott - Robert "Bob" Primus, 81, of Endicott passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at his home.

Born August 7, 1938 in Milwaukee, WI, the only child of the late Joseph and Viola Ilion Primus.

In his youth Bob enlisted in the Army and later received a Master's Degree in Fine Arts, focusing on photography from Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, NY. Bob later moved to upstate New York and started a family. He worked in printing and design, later moving into the real estate business. Bob was active in the church and was a passionate man of God. He was a loving Father who always looked forward to spending time with his daughters and grandchildren. Bob was an artist, a talented writer, eloquent speaker, an intelligent and insightful person and a savvy business man. He enjoyed playing the guitar, blues music and loved good food. He is loved and will be truly missed by all who had the opportunity to know him.

Survivors include his children Katherine Dungan (Gregory) of Delhi, Jean Primus (Michael Ledson) of Nelliston and Brooklyn, NY and Jennifer Abrams (Lee) of Fort Plain, NY; grandchildren Noah Dungan, Cooper Dungan, James Ledson and Coal Ledson and Bob's long time close friend Cynthia Walsh of Vestal, NY. He is predeceased by his beloved grandson Nicholas J. Dungan.

A service to celebrate Bob's life will take place on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 2 P.M. at Courtney Funeral Home, 25 Townsend Street, Walton with Pastor Nate Watkins officiating. Bob will be laid to rest at Walton Cemetery in the spring at a day and time to be announced.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Courtney Funeral Home, Walton. To leave a message of hope and sympathy for Bob's family please visit www.courtneyfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -