Robert "Bob" Primus
Endicott - Robert "Bob" Primus, 81, of Endicott passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at his home.
Born August 7, 1938 in Milwaukee, WI, the only child of the late Joseph and Viola Ilion Primus.
In his youth Bob enlisted in the Army and later received a Master's Degree in Fine Arts, focusing on photography from Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, NY. Bob later moved to upstate New York and started a family. He worked in printing and design, later moving into the real estate business. Bob was active in the church and was a passionate man of God. He was a loving Father who always looked forward to spending time with his daughters and grandchildren. Bob was an artist, a talented writer, eloquent speaker, an intelligent and insightful person and a savvy business man. He enjoyed playing the guitar, blues music and loved good food. He is loved and will be truly missed by all who had the opportunity to know him.
Survivors include his children Katherine Dungan (Gregory) of Delhi, Jean Primus (Michael Ledson) of Nelliston and Brooklyn, NY and Jennifer Abrams (Lee) of Fort Plain, NY; grandchildren Noah Dungan, Cooper Dungan, James Ledson and Coal Ledson and Bob's long time close friend Cynthia Walsh of Vestal, NY. He is predeceased by his beloved grandson Nicholas J. Dungan.
A service to celebrate Bob's life will take place on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 2 P.M. at Courtney Funeral Home, 25 Townsend Street, Walton with Pastor Nate Watkins officiating. Bob will be laid to rest at Walton Cemetery in the spring at a day and time to be announced.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Courtney Funeral Home, Walton. To leave a message of hope and sympathy for Bob's family please visit www.courtneyfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019