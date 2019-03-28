|
Robert R. Pierce
Kirkwood - Robert R. Pierce (Opa), born December 18, 1941 in Brockton Massachusetts and long time resident of Kirkwood, New York, passed at the age of 77 on Monday, March 25, 2019.
Robert served a full military career, including his heroic service in Vietnam. He was a sociable and easily loveable man who loved to read. He provided for his family through many struggles, even until the end.
Son of the late William and Gertrude (Smith) Pierce, and husband of 53 years to the late Renate Pierce(Oma).
Robert is survived by his children Sylvia, Veronica, Robert Jr, and Stacy; His grandchildren, Ronald, Ellisa, Heather, Sarah, Courtney, Bobby, Justin, Eric, Thomas, Meghan and many great grand children.
We all thank you for your service. Rest in peace soldier!
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 28, 2019