Robert R. Spencer
Deland - Robert R. Spencer, age 92 died peacefully in his sleep on Monday March 25th at Advent Health in Deland, Florida after a short battle with lung cancer.
Mr. Spencer is survived by his wife of 71 years, the former Joyce Sprague of New Berlin, NY and five children: Sherry Jordan of Orlando, FL, Carol Spencer of Marietta, GA, Victoria (Jeff) Hyde of Atlanta, GA, Rob (Christine) Spencer of Fairport, NY, and Kerry (Lisa) Spencer of Tunnel, NY. Twelve grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Bob was predeceased by his father George Spencer, mother Ida Vines, and brothers Donald and Edward Spencer.
Born at home in Ketchum, NY, Bob was the Valedictorian of his graduating class of 1943 from Morris Central School. A proud veteran of the United States Navy, Bob participated in the Navy's V-12 flight program at Tufts University. During his career with the Navy, Bob was a Gunnery Instructor, a Pistol Instructor and Shore Patrolman. After the war, Bob completed his college education in 1949 at Colgate University earning a Bachelor's Degree in History.
After completing his education, Bob had a long and successful career as an educator in the Brookfield, NY and Harpursville Central Schools. During his tenure at Harpursville Central schools, he rose from History Teacher to Vice-Principal to Principal and then to Superintendent of Schools. Bob retired from Harpursville Central Schools in 1981. In addition to his teaching career, Bob was a School Bus Driver, Football Coach, Baseball Coach, Little League Coach, and Boy Scout Leader.
Bob was an active member of his community. He was a founding member of the Colesville Ambulance Squad, completing his NYS EMT Certification in 1970. Bob also was a member of the Harpursville Fire Department, Harpursville American Legion, and the Harpursville United Methodist Church for many years.
Bob's passions were his family, politics, fishing, and camping. Bob spent many a summer with his friends camping at Belden Hill, NY. Bob was never at a loss for words, he had a quick wit, a wry sense of humor and knew a million jokes that he would tell at the drop of a hat. Bob was a friend of stray dogs and wayward children.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the or American Legion Fund. Internment services will be held at the Nineveh Presbyterian Cemetery in Nineveh, NY on Saturday April 13th at 12:00 p.m. A public memorial service will be held at the Methodist Church in Harpursville, NY on June 15th at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 11, 2019