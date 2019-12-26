Services
Root Funeral Home
23 N. Chenango St.
Greene, NY 13778
607-656-4212
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Root Funeral Home
23 North Chenango Street
Greene, NY
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Root Funeral Home
23 North Chenango Street
Greene, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Rodgers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Rodgers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Rodgers Obituary
Robert Rodgers

Bainbridge - Robert Rodgers passed away on Wednesday, December 25th at the age of 84. He was a father of four girls, Sharon, Donna, Gail and Patti and their husbands Steve, Jack and Curt. Wonderful loving grandfather to five grandchildren and one great granddaughter! He lived a fun, full life with his caring cousin, Thelma and her son, Doug in Bainbridge, NY surrounded by family. He is survived by his brother, Jim and sister, Janet. He had a fun loving spirit and was a practical joker! He had a great sense of humor and a hearty laugh! He loved spending time with family and friends. He passed his love of games to all who knew him! He was kind and loving. He developed a strong faith through fellowship. He loved the game of golf! Friends of the family may call on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 2:00pm to 3:00pm at Root Funeral Home 23 North Chenango Street, Greene, New York 13778. A memorial service will follow at 3:00pm. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -