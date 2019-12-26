|
|
Robert Rodgers
Bainbridge - Robert Rodgers passed away on Wednesday, December 25th at the age of 84. He was a father of four girls, Sharon, Donna, Gail and Patti and their husbands Steve, Jack and Curt. Wonderful loving grandfather to five grandchildren and one great granddaughter! He lived a fun, full life with his caring cousin, Thelma and her son, Doug in Bainbridge, NY surrounded by family. He is survived by his brother, Jim and sister, Janet. He had a fun loving spirit and was a practical joker! He had a great sense of humor and a hearty laugh! He loved spending time with family and friends. He passed his love of games to all who knew him! He was kind and loving. He developed a strong faith through fellowship. He loved the game of golf! Friends of the family may call on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 2:00pm to 3:00pm at Root Funeral Home 23 North Chenango Street, Greene, New York 13778. A memorial service will follow at 3:00pm. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019