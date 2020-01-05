|
Robert (Bob) Rudin
Vestal - Robert (Bob) Rudin, 91, a long time resident of Vestal, passed away peacefully on January 3. He was predeceased by his former wife, Iris and his second wife, Vicki. He is survived by his children whom he loved deeply: his son, Daniel Rudin and wife, Debra, his daughter, Janice Rudin, and son, Mark Rudin and wife, Patricia. He is also survived by Vicki's family whom he cherished, including her daughter, Kelly Mabee and husband, Bryant and grandchildren, Bryant John, Mason, and Jacob. Bob grew up in West Hartford, CT and attended the University of Connecticut, where he met Iris. After a few years living in Chapel Hill, NC, they relocated to Vestal in 1957, where he embarked on a 30-year career at Vestal High School as a Biology teacher and later as a Guidance Counselor. Bob had varied interests: he was an avid Yankee fan, followed UConn basketball and loved raising orchids. He also liked collecting antiques and watching classic movies. His Jewish heritage was important to him, and he enjoyed speaking Yiddish. He had a deep connection with the people in the Vestal community, including all his friends, members of the synagogue, his former students, whom he could recall by name, and friends in the Orchid Society and Yiddish Club. He will be remembered by those who knew him for his wry sense of humor and extraordinary kindness. Funeral Services for Bob will be held on Tuesday at 12 PM at the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 E. Main Street, Endicott. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 11 AM until Service time at 12 PM. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to your favorite .
