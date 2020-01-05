Services
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Rudin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert (Bob) Rudin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert (Bob) Rudin Obituary
Robert (Bob) Rudin

Vestal - Robert (Bob) Rudin, 91, a long time resident of Vestal, passed away peacefully on January 3. He was predeceased by his former wife, Iris and his second wife, Vicki. He is survived by his children whom he loved deeply: his son, Daniel Rudin and wife, Debra, his daughter, Janice Rudin, and son, Mark Rudin and wife, Patricia. He is also survived by Vicki's family whom he cherished, including her daughter, Kelly Mabee and husband, Bryant and grandchildren, Bryant John, Mason, and Jacob. Bob grew up in West Hartford, CT and attended the University of Connecticut, where he met Iris. After a few years living in Chapel Hill, NC, they relocated to Vestal in 1957, where he embarked on a 30-year career at Vestal High School as a Biology teacher and later as a Guidance Counselor. Bob had varied interests: he was an avid Yankee fan, followed UConn basketball and loved raising orchids. He also liked collecting antiques and watching classic movies. His Jewish heritage was important to him, and he enjoyed speaking Yiddish. He had a deep connection with the people in the Vestal community, including all his friends, members of the synagogue, his former students, whom he could recall by name, and friends in the Orchid Society and Yiddish Club. He will be remembered by those who knew him for his wry sense of humor and extraordinary kindness. Funeral Services for Bob will be held on Tuesday at 12 PM at the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 E. Main Street, Endicott. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 11 AM until Service time at 12 PM. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to your favorite .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Allen Memorial Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -