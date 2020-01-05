Services
Sunset Memorial Services
2659 Main Street
Whitney Point, NY 13862
(607) 692-3900
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Services
2659 Main Street
Whitney Point, NY 13862
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
4:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Services
2659 Main Street
Whitney Point, NY 13862
Robert S. Baker Sr. Obituary
Robert S. Baker, Sr

Whitney Point - Robert S. Baker, Sr., 89, of Whitney Point, NY went to be with his Lord on December 20, 2019. Bob was born in Watsontown, PA. on February 20, 1930 to William M. Baker and Geraldine Glase Baker. He graduated from Sunbury High School in Penn in 1948. He then enlisted in the Military for 5 years. Bob is survived by 4 sons and 1 daughter, Bob Jr. & Kris, Faith and Mike Egan,, both of Northum Berland, PA., Jeff and Lori, of Skiatook, OK., Todd & Shawnee of Sunbury, PA., John and Karla of Byron, Minn., many grandchildren and great grandchildren and Bob's adopted family, The Hodges of Whitney Point who he cared dearly about. He had a love for life and enjoyed socializing with his many close friends. He enjoyed camping, golfing, cooking, and Dad - you will forever be in our hearts: friends may call from 2-4 on January 10, 2020 with service following at Sunset Memorial Services, Whitney Point, NY. In Lieu of flowers, please donate to :

Arrangements are in the care of James Shara.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Jan. 5, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -