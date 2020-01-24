|
|
Robert Saluc
Johnson City - Robert Saluc passed away peacefully on January 23rd. He was predeceased by his Mother Marilyn, Father Jay and Step-Mother Arlene. He is survived by his twin sister Sherrie with whom he had a very special bond. They went through life together looking out for one another. It will be a challenge for his sister born together and now to be apart. He will be deeply missed. Rob is also survived by two Step-Sisters Karen and Susan and their families, several cousins and friends who were apart of his family growing up.
Rob grew up and graduated college downstate and came to Binghamton to be closer to his sister after college. He had a way of touching people's hearts. For the past three years he lived with a special family who adored him and provided him with loving care. A very special thank you to Leela, Jewel and the whole family for welcoming Rob into their home and treating him as a member of their family. Rob had a special fondness for the family dog who brought him great comfort and companionship.
His Sister would like to thank all who worked with Rob over the years and provided him w/compassionate care. A special thank you to the staff at Wilson Hospital especially on ST5 who provided him and his sister with love and kindness in his final days.
Funeral Services will be held at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Monday at 10 a.m. Rabbi Rachel Esserman will officiate. The family will receive friends at the McCormack Funeral Home, Monday from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020