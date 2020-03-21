|
Robert Stanley Ryczak
March 22, 1939-March 20, 2020
On March 20, 2020 Robert Stanley Ryczak of Endicott, age 80, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Dickson City, PA, to parents Josephine and Stanley Ryczak, Bob graduated from Broome Community College and worked for IBM Owego for more than 30 years. He was married to Rita M. Montone on May 23,1964 in Binghamton, NY. He was a US Army veteran, and a parishioner at St. Ambrose Church in Endicott, a member of the Elks Club, a single-digit handicap golfer and lifelong crossword puzzle solver. He played the accordion and appreciated a good polka. He was happiest when his family gathered for birthdays, holidays, and yearly family vacations in various places. He was a good Yankee fan, and loved to watch his girls swim, and his grandkids play sports and perform in musicals. He did a monkey imitation that all young children loved, except one of his grandchildren, who cried.
Bob is pre-deceased by his parents, brother Jim Ryczak, sister-in-law Claire Garlock and brothers-in-law Roger Garlock and John Barno. He is survived by his wife of 56 happy, love-filled years, Rita, and his three daughters, Christine McNeil (David), Julie Ryczak (Matt Pave), and Stacey Hunter (Rob), and five grandchildren, Kevin, Rachel, Brent, Evan, Russell, and sister Lorraine Barno, sisters-in-law Lucille Pignatelli and Barbara Ryczak, as well as his loving nephews and nieces, cousins, and three beloved granddogs.
Robert's remains will be interned at Calvary Cemetery on Tuesday, March 24, with his immediate family in attendance. A memorial mass for family and friends to gather and pray for Bob will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Ascension Lourdes Hospice at 4102 Vestal Road, Vestal, NY, or to a .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2020