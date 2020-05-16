Robert Stephen Austenfeld



Vestal - Robert Stephen Austenfeld of Vestal, 81, passed away May 15, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family after a short battle with mesothelioma. He was predeceased by his parents, Stephen J and Eileen Ward Austenfeld, paternal grandparents, Stephan and Anna Austenfeld, maternal grandparents Patrick J and Rosa Ward. He was predeceased by a brother, Donald Ward Austenfeld.



He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Celia J. Austenfeld, his children, Stephen (Yvonne) Austenfeld, Robert (Suzanne) Austenfeld, three grandchildren, Justin, Aaron and Jane Austenfeld, one step grandchild, Sam Van Kuren and faithful pup Bebe.



Born and raised in Chicago, he graduated from St. Ignatius college prep in a classical honors program. He then graduated from Marquette University (Milwaukee Wis.) with a B.S in mechanical engineering. He was editor of the engineering newspaper and was a member of Triangle fraternity.



His initial employer after college was Fansteel Metallurgical Corp. in North Chicago, Ill. and then IBM Corp., Endicott, N.Y., where he worked for 28 years, and retired as Sr. Engineer/Manager. He was a member of IBM's Quarter Century Club. Bob was always the "go to" guy for any information. It was always "Ask Bob". He was a licensed Professional Engineer for the State of New York.



Bob was active in Vestal Little League when the boys were young, where he was an officer and an assistant coach. He was an avid reader and computer buff. He also played duplicate bridge for some time. He's always taken great pride in his lawn and this year it's spectacular. He's been a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Church for many years.



In Bob's memory, those who wish may make contributions to the American Diabetes Assoc. , Lourdes Hospice, or Our Lady of Sorrows Church.



Special thanks to Dr. Arun Sheth(ret), and Dr. Yalamanchili at Broome Oncology. Many thanks to Lourdes Hospice for their great care as well as to our dear neighbors Joe and Judy Romani who were always there when we needed someone.



The Mass and burial will be private for family only. GOD BLESS









