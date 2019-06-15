Services
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
(239) 992-4982
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
St.James Church
Estero, FL - Dr. Robert Carman, 85, of Estero, Florida passed away peacefully on June 8, 2019 at Hope Hospice in FL. He is survived by his loving wife of 63years, Bernadine Kucko Carman, and their five children, R.Mark Carman (April Kerwin) , Dr. Michael Carman (Paddy), Lynne (Joseph) Manzek, Dr.Lee Carman, Paul (Heather) Carman and ten grandchildren. Surviving siblings include Joyce (David) Heck and Thomas (Barbara) Carman.

He was predeceased by his parents: Robert T.Carman Sr. Blanche R.Carman and his dear sister Mary Cook. Bob was both a member of St.James R.C.Church, Johnson City, NY and St.Agnes Church, N.Naples, Fl.

Dr. Bob retired after practicing general dentistry in Endicott for over 50 years. He was passionate about continuing education in all aspects of his life. He achieved the degree of Masters of the Academy of General Dentistry,MAGD. (Less than two percent of dentists in the U.S.A. and Canada achieve this level). In addition, he was very proud of his children's academic achievements. He was committed to a lifelong philosophy of work hard, play hard...from sports, to motorcycles, to airplanes. He was also an accomplished musician both in NY and FL, performing in various Concert Bands.

A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at St.James Church NY on July 13, 2019 at 10:30am.

There will also be a Memorial Mass at St. Agnes Church in the fall when our dear friends return to FL.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Guadalupe Center at 509 Hope Circle, Immokalee, FL. 34142
