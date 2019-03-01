Robert T. Moelter



Vestal, NY - Robert T. Moelter, 99, formerly of Great Bend, PA and Newark Valley, NY was reunited with his wife of 76 years in Heaven on February 26, 2019. Edna predeceased him in June 2017 and also a great granddaughter, Norah in 2015. Bob is survived by his daughters, Catherine (Jerome) Davis and Barbara (Nino) Rosa; four grandchildren, Robert Davis, James (Ling Shao) Davis, Catherine (Kevin) Deshler, and Andrew (Celia) Fox; seven great grandchildren, Samuel, Francis, Max, Kevin, Colston, Merritt, and Reyes; a nephew John (Sue) Ulco; a cousin, Betty Fischer. Bob retired from Feduke Ford in 1980 as a mechanic. In the 1940s, he was employed with American Airlines. He and Edna enjoyed travelling. Bob was an avid hiker, especially the Adirondacks. He was a skilled carpenter and could fix anything. Bob had passion for reading and studied history. His quest for knowledge never ceased, he was an excellent story teller and kept us laughing. Bob was full of wisdom and a pleasure to visit with. He was one of the last of the "Greatest Generation," completely devoted to his wife and children, and a role model as a true gentleman. He will be dearly missed. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc. Interment will be made in Woodlawn Cemetery. Friends may visit from 9-10 prior to the service. Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary