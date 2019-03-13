|
Robert T. Portorsnok, Jr.
Johnson City - Robert T Portorsnok, Jr. passed away on March 10th, 2019 in the loving arms of his family, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. His unrelenting fight in the face of such pain and adversity was absolutely true to Bob's character and will serve as an enduring inspiration to everyone around him. He is predeceased by his father Robert T. Portorsnok Sr. Bob is survived by his loving and supportive wife of 29 years, Joan, his son Robert Stephen, his daughter Allison, mother Patricia Rose, brother Richard (Linda) Portorsnok, sister Renee, half siblings Michelle, Jeff (Libby) and Cheryl. He is also survived by his second family, father and mother in law Milford and Maria Ligas, sisters in law, Diane (Tom), Deb (John) , brothers in law, David, Mark (Janet), Larry (Barb), Jimmy (Bridget) and several adoring nieces and nephews and close friends. Bob graduated from Johnson City High School and was a long-time employee of Cook Brothers Companies. Bob loved spending time with family and friends. True to form and without hesitation, Bob was always willing to lend a helping hand whenever it was needed. However, Bob's greatest joy was being a loving and caring dad to Bobby and Ali. He attended every school event, lacrosse game and dance competition. He would happily volunteer to help with any of Bobby or Ali's projects, big or small. He was an engaged and involved dad from the start. He always provided unwavering comfort, encouragement, support and above all, love. He beamed with enormous pride at the mention of his kids. He is most assuredly still beaming down on them today and always. "Fare you well, fare you well, I love you more than words can tell…"
The family will receive friends on Friday from 11am-1pm at the Barber Memorial Home, Inc., 428 Main St, Johnson City. Donations can be made in Bob's memory to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at www.pancan.org
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019