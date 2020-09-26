Robert T. Shields
Port Dickinson - Robert T. (Bob) Shields of Port Dickinson died on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. He was predeceased by his parents Thomas and Rheba Shields and sisters, Dorothy Feheley and Peg Feheley. He is survived by his wife, the former Betsy Ann McCormick. He and Betsy spent 54 wonderful years together. Also surviving are four children who were the light of Bob and Betsy's life: Mary(Joe) Driebe, Tom(Anne) Shields, both of Richmond VA, Marty (Catharine) Shields of Saratoga Springs NY, and Terry(Julie) Shields of Deerfield, MA. Also surviving are twelve wonderful grandchildren: Joseph, Benjamin and Kate Driebe, Ella, Lydia and Ivey Shields, Isabelle, Hayden and Tess Shields, Luke, Durgin and Eamon Shields. In addition, Bob is survived by several nieces, and nephews, Terry Feheley, Mary Feheley, Christine Feheley and TJ Feheley.
Bob graduated from Laurel Hill Academy in Susquehanna, PA and received his Bachelor and Master degrees from the University of Scranton. He was active in the University of Scranton Alumni, once serving as a member of the Alumni Board of Governors. He also spent three years as a member of the New York National Guard.
Thirty-five years of Bob's life were spent as a history teacher at Chenango Forks High School, twenty-four of these years as chair of the History Department. In addition, he also taught history as an adjunct instructor at SUNY Broome. Bob loved teaching and learning and spent many summers studying at various colleges across the U.S., including receiving a National Endowment for the Humanities grant at Purdue University and a National Science Foundation grant at Beaver College (now Arcadia University). Often he brought Betsy and the children with him.
After retirement from Chenango Forks, Bob supervised student teachers for SUNY Cortland and continued teaching courses at SUNY Broome.
Bob and Betsy loved spending time with their family, especially vacationing in Narragansett, Rhode Island and Lapland Lake in the Adirondacks. In retirement, Bob and Betsy enjoyed multiple trips to Europe and throughout the United States as well as many visits to Vermont.
Bob was an active member of St. Francis of Assisi Church for over 50 years and served in many ministries including a term as a parish trustee. He was an avid sailor, spending many enjoyable summer days sailing at Dorchester Park and Cayuga Lake. Also, Bob enjoyed walking, biking, and cross country skiing. He was a voracious reader and kept detailed notes of the books he read. In the latter years of his retirement, Bob enjoyed Lyceum classes, St. Francis Book Club and being involved in many volunteer activities, especially Meals on Wheels.
A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Chenango Street, Hillcrest, Saturday at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Chenango Valley Cemetery, Hillcrest.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to either Catherine's Cupboard, C/O St. Francis of Assisi Church, 1031 Chenango Street, Binghamton, NY, 13901 or to the James P. Sweeney, S.J. Family Outreach Fund at the University of Scranton, https://www.scranton.edu/advancement/form/index.shtml
, or simply plant a tree in Bob's memory.