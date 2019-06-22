|
Robert W. Barber
Johnson City - On Thursday, June 20, 2019, with abounding joy and peace, Bob entered into the presence of his Heavenly Father. He was predeceased by his wife Hawthorne and son Ronald Barber. He is survived by his sons Doug and Polly Moak Barber; Ken and Cindy Barber; daughter in law Anne Barber; grandchildren Jocelyn and Scott Brown, Erica and Jamey Lawson, Kyla and Ben DeBlock; Megan and PJ Vasco, Corey Barber and Martin Lutz, Drew and Jeanne Barber, Sam Barber; great grandchildren Carley, Trent, Sophia, Brayden, Ronnie, Camden, Lilly, Clara, Declan, Colette and Eleanore. Bob attended The Manlius School, a military preparatory school in DeWitt, NY, before graduating from Johnson City High School. He continued his educational and musical pursuits at Oberlin College in Ohio, prior to returning home to work with his father. Bob later became the 2nd generation owner of the Barber Memorial Home where he took great pride in helping the many families he served over the 40 years. Bob served in the US Army during World War II as a Supply Sergeant. He was a longtime member of Boulevard United Methodist Church and the Johnson City Rotary Club. If Bob's life could be summed up with one word, it would be servanthood. In all aspects of life, his joy was to serve others. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday at 10:00am at the Barber Memorial Home, Inc., 428 Main St, Johnson City. Burial will be at Vestal Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 4:00-6:00pm at the Barber Memorial Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bob's memory to CHOW, 3 Otseningo Street, Binghamton, NY 13903 or Samaritan's Purse at https://sampur.se/2NcUkEy.
