Robert W. Carman, Sr.
Newark Valley - Robert W. Carman, Sr., passed away peacefully on May 30, 2019. He is survived by his sons Robert, Jr. and Dan (Polly Budney) Carman, daughters-in-law Renee and Deena, grandchildren Deanna, Danielle, Adam, Ben, Jonathan, and Anna, twelve great grandchildren, and two sisters, Anna 'Anne' and Dorothy 'Dot'. He was predeceased by his loving wife Ethel, sister Elinor 'El', son Phil, and daughter-in-law Mary. Bob was born in Lynbrook, NY and lived on Long Island until 1974. He served in the US Coast Guard during WWII from 1943 to 1946. He loved to build things, and chose Carpentry for his trade, just like his dad. He was a great apprentice, good listener, great learner, who couldn't wait to get started. He particularly loved finish carpentry, building many additions on houses on Saturday, and even a Japanese Pagoda for a friend, serving as a beautiful yard enhancement. If he couldn't build it, it probably couldn't be built! In February 1974 he moved with his family to Newark Valley, NY. He built houses for a while with Ken Card, then worked and retired from Newark Valley Central Schools. He received many accolades from various co-workers and bosses, for doing his job well, and so much more. He was a devoted follower of Jesus, husband, dad, grandpa, and great grandpa. His service to his God, his Church, his community were exemplary. He even studied hard, and passed his GED, late in life. I know many other wonderful accomplishments, but I'm trying to keep it brief, because the best thing of all this I, (Dan), get to call him my Dad! Bob's family will receive friends at the First Baptist Church of Newark Valley on Sunday June 2nd, commencing at 3 pm. The memorial service celebrating his life will follow at 4 pm. Burial will follow at Hope Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be written in his guestbook at macphersonfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 31, 2019