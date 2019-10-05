Services
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
Binghamton, NY
Robert W. Cease


1941 - 2019
Robert W. Cease Obituary
Robert W. Cease

Vestal - Robert W. Cease, 78, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2019. He is predeceased by his parents Robert and Doris Cease; sister Sandra King. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years Joan (Diorio) Cease; sons Frank Cease and Robert Cease; precious grandsons Benjamin Cease and Matthew Cease; sister Joan Webster and Roselee (Robert) Rychlicki and many nieces and nephews, He proudly served in the United States Army. He was an avid drag racer and was inducted in 2012 to the Drag Racing Hall of Fame. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 4pm until 7pm at the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 137 Robinson St., Binghamton. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday at 9:30am at St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Binghamton. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery with Military Honors. Arrangements are in the care of Albert J. DeMarco.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019
