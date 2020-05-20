Robert W. Colpitts
Windsor - Robert W. Colpitts, 87 of Windsor passed away on Tues. May 19, 2020 at Wilson Memorial Hospital. He was predeceased by a daughter, Donna Dauley, 3 brothers, Harold, Lloyd & Stanley Colpitts. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Virginia Colpitts, Windsor, son, Jim Colpitts, Windsor, daughter & son-in-law, Janet & Tony Ross, Windsor, 5 grandchildren, Christine & Rick, Laura & Trevor, Brian, Jennifer, & Jamie, 2 great grandchildren, Cami & Evan, 2 brothers & their families, Ronald & Shirley Colpitts, Donald & Sue Colpitts, both of Windsor, sisters-in-law, Wilda Colpitts and her family Windsor, Marian Colpitts, Windsor, Leah Colpitts, Chapel Hill, NC and families. He was a retired self-employed Trucker. He loved the outdoors and was happy to help everybody. He enjoyed working side by side with his son, Jimmy.
Private Graveside Services will be held in Village Cemetery, Windsor at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com. A Memorial Gathering will be announced by the family at a later date.
