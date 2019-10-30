|
|
Robert W. Halstead
Owego - Robert W. Halstead, 89, of Owego, NY, passed away at his home on Tuesday October 29, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Cynthia; his two sons and daughters-in-law, William and Karen Halstead, Richard and Alyce Halstead; his daughter and son-in-law, Lorraine and Michael Taylor; his grandchildren, Christine and Dave Wilson, Alexis and Kyle Davis, Derek Halstead; his great grandchildren, Colin and Sam Wilson, Khloe Halstead. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Caroline Halstead; several nieces and their families. He was predeceased by his parents, Merle and Ruth (Corbin) Halstead and his brothers, Rodney, Harold and Leon Halstead.
Robert was born in Owego, NY on March 10, 1930 and was a lifelong self-employed local businessperson, who cared deeply for his family, community and country. He owned and operated two gas and service stations in Owego for many years and also the Bob Halstead & Sons Machine Shop. Bob was a Veteran of the Korean War, serving with the US Army, and was a lifetime member of Post 1371. He was also a lifetime member of Owego Fire Department Company 3, and served as past Chief. Bob was an avid skier and golfer; and enjoyed traveling the world with his wife. He was also a pilot and loved to fly his own plane. Above all else, he believed his greatest accomplishment was his family; with love for his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren; and most especially his wife of 65 years, Cynthia.
Family and friends are invited to gather and visit at Richards Funeral Home, Rte. 17c West Owego, NY, on Friday November 1, 2019, from 4:00pm until 7:00pm. Those wishing may consider a Memorial contribution in memory of Bob to the Owego Fire Department. Please share your memories at www.RichardsFH.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019