Robert "Bob" W. Hamill, Jr.
Willseyville, New York - Robert "Bob" W. Hamill, Jr., 64 of Willseyville, New York passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, October 10, 2020. Bob was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Helen Hamill; brother, Paul Hamill; first wife, Brenda Hamill. He is survived by his wife, Linda Hamill; son, Billy and his wife Cory Hamill; step-children and their spouses, John Rafferty and Michelle Stover, Sarah and Joe Ford, Shannon and Joe Atkins; eight grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Joseph, Sr. and Susan Hamill; two sisters and brother-in-law, Donald and Gary Lange, Ann Bronson; several nieces, nephews and cousins. In honoring Bob's wishes there will be no public services. Condolences may be made to Bob's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com
.