Endicott - Robert W. Riechers, 95, of Endicott NY, passed away peacefully on Wednesday June 12, 2019 at Ideal Nursing Rehab. Robert was predeceased by his grandson Thomas Riechers and his brother George Riechers. Robert is survived by his wife of 73 years, Jane S. Riechers, his children Brian Riechers (Irene), Barbara Wilcox (Dan), grandchildren Brent Wilcox, Bonnie Leach, Bobbie Brissette, and Kent Wilcox, 12 great grandchildren, his sister Betty Miller, and his cousin Willy Riechers. Robert served in the Marines as a Corporal, December 23, 1943 - December 31, 1945 in the Asiatic Pacific Area, February 23, 1945 - March 16, 1945 in Iwo Jima. He worked at Tri-Cities Metal and George Industries as a model maker. His hobbies included photography, woodworking, and stained glass projects. Private Services are being held for the family and close friends. In Lieu of flowers please donate to Maggie's friends at your local S.P.C.A.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 14, 2019
