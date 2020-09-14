1/1
Robert W. (Bob) Sanderson Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert (Bob) W. Sanderson, Jr.

Lodi, NY - Robert (Bob) W. Sanderson, Jr., 73, passed away on September 14, 2020 with his family by his side. He is predeceased by his parents Robert & Marion Sanderson, Sr. and his sister Virginia Chipper.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years Betty Sanderson, Lodi NY; his children Ginger (Scot) Condie, Port Dickinson, Robert III (Krysten) Sanderson, Pipe Creek, Texas, Keetah (Shawn) Hutchings, Dallas, Georgia; his grandchildren Steven (Ashley) Staff, Shelby Condie, Seth Sanderson, Brandon Sanderson, Alessandra Sarabia-Chapa, Corey Mott, Jayden Hutchings, Ashley Hutchings, Kaylee Hutchings; many in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and his beloved dog Buddy.

He served in the United States Air Force as an airplane mechanic. He was a mechanic for Binghamton Coca Cola for 32 years as well as a Dirt Track racer and avid NASCAR fan and loved watching all types of racing especially any his son and grandsons were in. After retirement, Bob enjoyed living up on Seneca Lake and helping with the Caywood Winery as well as spending time with his wonderful neighbors the Blass Family.

The family will receive friends at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 4-6pm with a Memorial Service immediately following.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
6077720320
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved