Robert (Bob) W. Sanderson, Jr.Lodi, NY - Robert (Bob) W. Sanderson, Jr., 73, passed away on September 14, 2020 with his family by his side. He is predeceased by his parents Robert & Marion Sanderson, Sr. and his sister Virginia Chipper.He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years Betty Sanderson, Lodi NY; his children Ginger (Scot) Condie, Port Dickinson, Robert III (Krysten) Sanderson, Pipe Creek, Texas, Keetah (Shawn) Hutchings, Dallas, Georgia; his grandchildren Steven (Ashley) Staff, Shelby Condie, Seth Sanderson, Brandon Sanderson, Alessandra Sarabia-Chapa, Corey Mott, Jayden Hutchings, Ashley Hutchings, Kaylee Hutchings; many in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and his beloved dog Buddy.He served in the United States Air Force as an airplane mechanic. He was a mechanic for Binghamton Coca Cola for 32 years as well as a Dirt Track racer and avid NASCAR fan and loved watching all types of racing especially any his son and grandsons were in. After retirement, Bob enjoyed living up on Seneca Lake and helping with the Caywood Winery as well as spending time with his wonderful neighbors the Blass Family.The family will receive friends at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 4-6pm with a Memorial Service immediately following.