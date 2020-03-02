|
Chenango Forks - Robert W. Statts, 92, of Chenango Forks passed away at home on February 29, 2020. Bob was born November 29, 1927 the son of Elwin & Margaret (Strunk) Statts. On August 19, 1961 he married Betty Sova who survives him. Also survived by son Ted Statts (& RaeLinn Sampson), daughter Julie (Bill) Lenga, brother James (Joanne) Statts, sisters-in-law Ann Spisak & Dorothy Walters, several grandchildren, a great-grandchild, & other extended family & friends. He was predeceased by a sister Jeannette Davis. Bob was a dairy farmer & worked 37 years as a bus driver for Chenango Forks Central Schools. He also had served as a Town Councilman for Town of Barker. Bob enjoyed the great outdoors especially farming & hunting. He also enjoyed his time with family & friends, especially with his grandchildren. He was known for his quick wit, an infectious smile & his kind spirit. Due to Bob's wishes there will be no service. Arrangements made by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 Clinton St. Binghamton, New York.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 2 to Mar. 8, 2020