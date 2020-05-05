Robert "Joe" Welden
1925 - 2020
Robert "Joe" Welden

Montrose - Robert "Joe" Welden of Montrose, PA, died May 2, 2020, at the age of 94 years. Joe was born on August 13, 1925 in Montrose to Robert Sayre and Elsie (Taylor) Welden.

Joe graduated from Montrose High School and then served his country in the Navy during World War II.

He retired from the U.S. Postal Service.

Joe played Jazz Piano professionally. Throughout his lifetime, he studied art and music in Montrose and Philadelphia. He enjoyed creating paintings and collages inspired by jazz and those who play it. Joe has been an inspiration to many with his art and music.

He was predeceased by his mother and father and his first wife Jean Maxey, mother of his three children.

Joe married Esther T. Glaser and they enjoyed 50 years together living in Montrose.

He is survived by his children R. Rexford Welden (Marlene), Hershey, PA, David L. Welden (Janice), Lititz, PA, Mary Stasko (James), Port Crane, NY, step-daughter and End of Life Caregiver, Janet Fish, Montrose, PA, 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Due to the pandemic, memorial services will be scheduled at a later date at St. Paul's Episcopal Church.

Instead of flowers, please consider memorial donations to the Joe Welden Scholarship Fund at Pink Arrow Arts. Please go to www.35pine.com to make an online donation or mail to; 35 Pine Street, Montrose, PA 18801.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
Funeral services provided by
Bartron-Myer Funeral Home
382 Church Street
Montrose, PA 18801
(570) 278-8100
