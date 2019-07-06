|
Roberta "Cindy" Brainard
Johnson City, New York - Roberta "Cindy" Brainard, 76, of Johnson City, New York passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Cindy was predeceased by her parents, Robert Northrup, Marian and George Legge; son, Anthony Brainard; sister, Kathleen "Kitty" Cross; her loving dog, Peachy. Cindy is survived by her daughter, Angela Ross; three granddaughters, Tawnee, Samantha, Jessica; two great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Harry Walp; two nieces, Jessica Fong, Jolyn Howland. Cindy worked many years for Endicott Johnson and K-Mart. She was a foster grandparent for Homer Brink Elementary School and was active with the Broome West Senior Citizens. Cindy will be remembered for her love of old-time rock-in-roll and dancing. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, New York 13827. Burial will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery, Candor, New York. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services at the funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Cindy Brainard to the BC Humane Society, 2 Jackson St., Binghamton, NY 13904. Condolences may be made to Roberta's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 6, 2019