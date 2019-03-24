|
|
Roberta C. Cass
Nineveh - Roberta Clara Cass, 82, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Wilson Medical Center in Johnson City.
Friends may call from 7:00-9:00pm on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel, 21 Main St. Sidney, NY 13838. Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm on Monday, March 25th at the funeral chapel. Burial will take place at a later date in Glenwood Cemetery, Afton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Children's Home of Wyoming Conference, 1182 Chenango St. Binghamton, NY 13901.
Share condolences online at www.landersfh.com. Arrangements are entrusted to C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel, Sidney.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 24, 2019