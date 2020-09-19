Roberta Horton Ingraham



Endicott - Roberta Horton Ingraham, 75 of Endicott, joined the Lord on September 18, 2020. Roberta is pre-deceased by her parents Thelma and Kenneth Horton, her husband Roger Ingraham, her son Mark Ingraham, her partner Donald Dunnett, and her brother Keith Horton. Roberta is survived by her children Tammy Riley, Tina (Rodney) Grimsley, Michael Ingraham, and Sherrie (Jamie) Evans, and her grandchildren Roger, Billy, Shannon, Brendon, Ashley, Brandee, and Jamie. Her loving friend Brian Short. Her siblings Robert (Marion) Horton, Donna (Jim) Camp, and Terry (Kathy) Horton, along with a host of loving relatives and friends.









