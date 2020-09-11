1/1
Roberta J. (Kubik) Kessler
1952 - 2020
Roberta J. (Kubik) Kessler

Harpursville - What can we say about such a beautiful human being? Whomever was lucky enough to meet her and know her will never forget, and was forever changed. Her smile, her laugh, her relentless positivity, her unconditional love and generosity will always be with us. Thank you, Roberta, for all of the unforgettable years as the perfect wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend. Roberta was a world class chef, hostess, and homemaker. She will forever be remembered and missed.

Roberta J. (Kubik) Kessler passed away at home on September 6, 2020. Roberta is survived by her husband of 40 years, Mark S. Kessler, her daughters Dana (Kessler) Minko and Michelle Kessler, her son Matthew Kessler, her sister Patricia (Kubik) Lyons, and her brothers William and Neil Kubik, as well as many nieces and nephews, all whom she loved so passionately. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home
69-71 Maple Street
Harpursville, NY 13787
(607) 693-1151
