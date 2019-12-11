|
|
Roberta "Bobbie" L. Gaffney
Binghamton - passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at her home. Roberta was born in Amsterdam, New York on July 2, 1929. She was predeceased by her parents Edward Sr. and Catherine Casey Moehringer; brother Edward Moehringer Jr.; sisters Bernice Hagar, Rita Levy and Jean Pantalone. She is survived by her husband of 68 years Carlton; sons Patrick Gaffney, Timothy and Mercy Gaffney, Kevin Gaffney, Jonathan and Jennifer Gaffney; adored grandchildren Glenn, Andrew and Grace; several nieces and nephews. Roberta graduated from St. Mary's Institute in 1947 and from Ithaca College in 1951. She was a retired P.E. school teacher in the Susquehanna Valley School District. Roberta was a member of St. Paul's Church. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday at 9:30am at St. Paul's Church, Binghamton. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 8:30am until the time of the Mass at St. Paul's Church. Contributions can be made in memory of Roberta to the Susquehanna Valley Dollars for Scholars 1040 Conklin Road, Conklin NY 13748.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019