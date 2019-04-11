|
Roberta LoRusso
Binghamton - Roberta (Bobbie) LoRusso. 76, of Binghamton, NY died at Wilson Memorial Hospital on 4/6/19 after an extended illness.
Bobbie was predeceased by her mother Sylvia Levine and her father Irving M. Levine
Surviving are her loving husband and caregiver; Ronald LoRusso. Her sister, Ellen (Michael) Lytle, nephews; Andy (Nilsa) Nelkin, James (Lise) Aug and one niece, Stacey (Marco) Greenberg.
Also surviving are two daughters, Theresa LoRusso and Christine (John) Leyburn. Grandchildren: Daniel Stevens, Shane (Jessica) Stevens, Heather Perry, April (Jared) McCabe, Danielle Merrill and TJ (Julia) Merrill and Marissa (Rickey) Zickafoose and 14 great grandchildren.
As well as working in retail in the finest stores for over 20 years, Bobbie was very active in the Newcomers Club of the Southern Tier and was a chairman on many committees. She loved to throw parties for her friends and family and was an excellent hostess.
Bobbie faced many physical challenges in her life but remained upbeat until the end. She will be missed by many.
Services will be held Saturday, April 13, at 1 pm in the Tower of Memories at Vestal Hills Memorial Park, 3997 Vestal Road with small reception to follow.
In Lieu of flowers please send donations to the Broome County Humane Society 167 Conklin Ave, Binghamton, NY 13902.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019