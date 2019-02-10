|
|
Roberta Lynch
- - Roberta Betty Lynch, born December 30,1932, passed away January 23,2019. The oldest child of Sebastian (Robert) Gambetta and Coletta (Foderer) Gambetta. She leaves twin sisters; Antoinette (Ralph, deceased) Borden, Elizabeth (Robert) Cowburn (both deceased), Alfred (Mona) Gambetta, and Catherine (David) Tobin.
A romance that started at a roller rink in Utica, NY Roberta married Robert Lynch (deceased 2010) in 1951. They were married 59 years. Seven children in ten years filled the early years of their marriage. All that knew our family quickly learned Roberta had compassion, empathy, a love of the Arts and nature, creativity, respectfulness and channeled that to all her children. As her children grew Chenango Valley State Park became a second home. Moving closer to the park meant day to evening outings. Lunch and dinner picnics were enjoyed amidst nature, sun and water. It was her favorite park to revisit years later. The memories still vivid and still a beautiful place. She had a passion for gardening, sewing and teaching sewing classes, canning, cooking and baking. Many would enjoy tins of cookies she made at Christmastime . Although these came easily there were times when this petite less than five foot woman was fearless. She bought a standard car and taught herself to drive...in our driveway. Next she bought a sloop and was determined to learn to sail. She loved a challenge. At 38, once our foundation was established, she returned to school and became a registered nurse. Specializing in the care of the elderly, disabled, veterans, terminal and especially Aids patients. Stuffed animals were often a request to comfort them. Tired of New York winters Mom and Dad moved to California. There she completed her nursing career at the age of 72. Still with a zest for life and learning she took college courses and educational trips for the next twelve years. Survived by children: Robert, Kathleen (Robert) Carulli, Colette, Marcelle (Jerome), Alan (Pamela), Elaine (Jon), Stuart (RaeAnn). All are striving to carry on her obvious, amazing content of character. We are all honored to have had you as our mother. In addition all twelve grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren are happy to have Mom and Dad together again. You taught us well.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 10, 2019