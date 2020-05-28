Roberta ZavadaRoberta "Bert" Zavada, born Oct. 22, 1937 in Binghamton, NY, daughter of the late Adam and Hilda (Skoyec) Kaminsky, died Sunday May 24, 2020 at the age of 82.She is survived by her devoted husband of 60 yrs, Rudolph Zavada Sr.; daughter, Theresa Zavada (Afton); sons, Rudolph (Karen) Zavada Jr and David (Karen) Zavada, all of Binghamton; grandson, Ethan; grand-daughter, Danielle (Justin Connelly) and two great-grandchildren, Quintan and Ava. She is also survived by sisters Adeline Atwater (Montrose, PA), Jacqueline Heath (Binghamton), Euphrosina Patrick (Ft. White, FL); and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Walter Kaminsky.Roberta graduated from Binghamton Central High School, and pursued her interest in Beauty Culture after graduation. She was artistic, enjoyed creating beautiful gardens, and was a master of ethnic cooking. She maintained treasured Slovak holiday traditions for the family to enjoy, and took classes to further her interests in wine-making, cooking and cake decorating. A devout Catholic, Roberta was dedicated to living a life in the image of Christ. The Lord gifted her with a beautiful singing voice, which she used to honor Him joyfully at Mass, and any other time the Spirit moved her, which was often.She is most fondly remembered for her big heart, kind deeds, care and generosity. She believed that actions speak louder than words, and she lived by that premise. Self-sacrificing and devoted to her family, she was always there for them, regardless of need. She never turned her back on anyone and was fond of saying that life is too short to stay mad.Especially wise and intuitive, Bert was also modest, humble, loving and supportive. She taught us to never judge a book by its cover; that you can do anything you set your mind to; where there is a will, there is a way. She proved all of that to be true after suffering a massive, life-changing stroke in 2014 when she not only survived, but regained significant mobility and the ability to speak. The years since her stroke had been increasingly challenging, yet she remained a stoic matriarch of her family. Always there. Always listening. Always caring. Always giving. Never wanting to be a burden.Roberta Naomi Kaminsky Zavada was a member of Ss Cyril and Methodius Roman Catholic Church in Binghamton. Burial will be in the church cemetery after a small, private ceremony for immediate family. Arrangements are by The J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc. 150 Main Street, Johnson City, New York.