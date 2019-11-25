|
Robin Price
Corning - Robin Marie Price, 61, of Corning, NY, died Saturday after a courageous 3 year battle with cancer.
Robin was born October 9, 1958 in Corning, NY to Donna and the late James Price. She lived a full life and was surrounded by loved ones when she passed.
Robin, affectionately known as Robba by her daughters, worked as a graphic designer for almost 2 decades at Graphic Data and Hayworth Press before becoming a Direct Support Professional at Achieve. She had a great love of sports and played softball, basketball and volleyball for much of her life. She was a major fan of the NY Giants, NY Mets and Syracuse Orange.
Robba is survived by 2 daughters, Kileen and Genevieve McLeary, her partner of many years, friend and mother of her children, Kathy McLeary, her mother, Donna Price, her siblings, Eric "Rick" Price and wife Jane, Kevin Price and wife Donna and Michele Price-Golden, her nieces and nephews, Kevin, Hunter, Nolan, Garrett and Haley Price, Chris and Brendan Golden and Falicia Ruocco and their families, her loving friend, aunt and coach, Patti Preston and her partner Faye, her long time friend, Nancy McGeoghegan and her wife, Max and her loving and supportive family and friends.
Robba deeply appreciated the support she received from her loved ones, particularly her Mom and Dad.
In lieu of flowers, Robba wishes that donations be made out to Kathleen McLeary to cover future expenses for Kileen and Genevieve.
No funeral will be held, but there will be 2 celebrations of life. On Friday, Nov. 29 from 1-5 pm at the VFW, Baker St., Corning and on Saturday, Nov. 30 from 1-5 pm at the Greene Emergency Squad Station on Birdsall St., Greene, NY.
Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home, Woodhull, NY.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019