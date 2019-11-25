Services
H P Smith & Son Inc Funeral Home
1607 Main St
Woodhull, NY 14898
(607) 458-5153
Resources
More Obituaries for Robin Price
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robin Price

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robin Price Obituary
Robin Price

Corning - Robin Marie Price, 61, of Corning, NY, died Saturday after a courageous 3 year battle with cancer.

Robin was born October 9, 1958 in Corning, NY to Donna and the late James Price. She lived a full life and was surrounded by loved ones when she passed.

Robin, affectionately known as Robba by her daughters, worked as a graphic designer for almost 2 decades at Graphic Data and Hayworth Press before becoming a Direct Support Professional at Achieve. She had a great love of sports and played softball, basketball and volleyball for much of her life. She was a major fan of the NY Giants, NY Mets and Syracuse Orange.

Robba is survived by 2 daughters, Kileen and Genevieve McLeary, her partner of many years, friend and mother of her children, Kathy McLeary, her mother, Donna Price, her siblings, Eric "Rick" Price and wife Jane, Kevin Price and wife Donna and Michele Price-Golden, her nieces and nephews, Kevin, Hunter, Nolan, Garrett and Haley Price, Chris and Brendan Golden and Falicia Ruocco and their families, her loving friend, aunt and coach, Patti Preston and her partner Faye, her long time friend, Nancy McGeoghegan and her wife, Max and her loving and supportive family and friends.

Robba deeply appreciated the support she received from her loved ones, particularly her Mom and Dad.

In lieu of flowers, Robba wishes that donations be made out to Kathleen McLeary to cover future expenses for Kileen and Genevieve.

No funeral will be held, but there will be 2 celebrations of life. On Friday, Nov. 29 from 1-5 pm at the VFW, Baker St., Corning and on Saturday, Nov. 30 from 1-5 pm at the Greene Emergency Squad Station on Birdsall St., Greene, NY.

Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home, Woodhull, NY.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -