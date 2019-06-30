Resources
Rocco A. Monforte In Memoriam
Dear Rocky-

Dad-Grandpa,

We miss your love and laugh, how you never gave up on anyone, and most of all, your companionship. You showed us how to live a good life, and even now we often ask "What would he want us to do?" So many people loved you and continue to love you today. To honor your memory on this two-year anniversary, we hope to love one another better and keep your goodness alive in all of our hearts forever.

All our Love, Dorothy, Lissa, Shelly & George, Hannah & Bill
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 30, 2019
