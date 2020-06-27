Roderick Lee Bice Jr.



Roderick Lee Bice Jr. left this world and found peace in heaven on June 25, 2020. He was 50 years old. He was predeceased by his father, Roderick Lee Bice Sr. and is survived by his mother, Pauline A. Rusciano, and his sisters Pauline (Dolly) Bowman (husband Daniel) and Quana Lle Bice. He came from a large family and was a nephew and uncle to many. He leaves behind a host of cousins and faithful friends.



Born in Susquehanna, PA on August 26, 1969, Rod spent his formative years in Windsor, NY. After relocating with his family to New Jersey, he graduated from Weehawken High School in 1987, a dedicated player on the school's soccer team.



He subsequently moved to Manhattan and pursued carpentry: building stage sets, parade floats and fine cabinetry. An exacting craftsman who created works of art in wood, Rod always had the right tool and took pride in using only the best of materials. He could do most anything he set his mind to - and do it well. He appreciated quality in everything, from the bicycles he rode to the cars he drove, and he relished intelligent classic rock music.



An avid reader, Rod continued his education informally, seldom seen without a book and a large bottle of flavored club soda. He traveled in Europe and to Malaysia and also lived for a time in Florida. In 2015 he returned to the Southern Tier of NY in an attempt to recover from the powerful, cunning and baffling disease of alcoholism. He lost this struggle after an honest, concerted and valiant effort.



Rod had a fundamental belief in God and was a strong, smart and caring man with a wry sense of humor. Imposing in stature, he was at times brooding but would also show that he could be vulnerable, sweet and inquisitive. Rod was well-known and greatly loved in his varied communities. This loss of life and potential is immense.



Though demonstrably vexed by a world that often appeared nonsensical, Rod was also charming, generous and gallant. His choice to be an organ donor is a testament to his nature and will provide hope and healing to others.



Final arrangements have yet to be made. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Cascade Valley Cemetery Association, 344 Vinegar Hill Road, Windsor, NY 13865.









