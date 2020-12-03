Roderick Thomas MacLean
Vestal, NY - We share with sadness that Roderick Thomas MacLean, of Vestal, NY, passed away on November 25th at the age of 82 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.
Rod was born to William and Isabel MacLean on October 10, 1938 in the Bronx, NY. He was the second oldest of four children and grew up in Yonkers where he attended Roosevelt High School (RHS). Rod was an excellent student and enjoyed playing the sousaphone in the RHS marching band. Rod studied engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and Columbia University, where he received a BS in Statistics. He also earned an MS in Computer Science from Harper College. Roddy worked for several years at National Cash Register, before moving on to a 30+ year career with IBM as a software programmer.
Rod and Diane Jean Soltis were married in 1963. Rod and Diane relocated a number of times with Rod's work assignments living in NYC, Ohio, Germany and finally settling in Vestal, NY.
Rod was a volunteer at both the Vestal Little League and Vestal Youth Basketball. He loved flying Cessnas as a member of Ace Flying Club, playing basketball, going for long walks, and watching the NY Yankees. Rod was a devoted family man and was always there for 'his clan' at times of need.
Rod is survived by his wife Diane, his children - John, Susan, and Douglas, his sister Margaret, and 3 grandchildren - Ben, Alek and Sophie Walczak. He is predeceased by his parents, his sister Anne, and his brother Bill.
As of now, no memorial service is scheduled due to Covid-19 restrictions. The family is grateful for condolences, but in lieu of flowers, requests any donations be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
